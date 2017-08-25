We'll fight to win against Gombe United, says ABS' Gata

Having humbled topflight leaders Plateau United, the forward believes his side will subdue the Savannah Scorpions to ease their relegation fears

ABS forward Adeshina Gata is hoping his side will raise their topflight survival hopes defeating Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium on Sunday.

The Saraki Boys are boosted by a 2-0 home win over Plateau United and Gata is keen on helping his side avoid crumbling to relegation threatened Manu Garba's side.

"We are all happy with our victory over Plateau United. It gave us a lot of confidence and hope that we can survive relegation," Gata told Goal.

"We want to work hard to win our remaining matches this season in order to stay up.

"Our next game against Gombe United is of so much importance to us. We need a good result there and we will fight to get it with God on our side.

"We need points away from home to escape relegation because our name is at stake. We played very well against Plateau United and we need to sustain the form"