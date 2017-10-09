We'll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return

Thomas Muller has welcomed Jupp Heynckes' return to Bayern Munich and aimed a parting shot at Carlo Ancelotti in the process.

Thomas Muller has aimed criticism at former head coach Carlo Ancelotti by saying Bayern Munich "will have good training again" following the return of Jupp Heynckes.

Ancelotti was sacked 24 hours after Bayern were beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with former boss Heynckes announced as his replacement until the end of the season after Willy Sagnol had initially been put in temporary charge.

President Uli Hoeness claimed Ancelotti lost the support of five senior players at the club and there have been reports in Germany that his laid-back training sessions had begun to frustrate some of the squad.

Arjen Robben was said to have criticised the sessions but vehemently denied the claims, while Mats Hummels has also dismissed suggestions he was among those to turn against the Italian.

But Muller, who struggled for form for much of Ancelotti's year in charge, has welcomed the return of treble-winning coach Heynckes and admitted he hopes for an improvement in Bayern's preparations.

"We will have a good training again," he was quoted as saying by Welt after Germany's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan.

"Heynckes is the right man because he can inspire the team to have the ability to suffer more, to have more commitment and a better defensive set-up.

"Heynckes will work with interest and passion. There are several screws that need to be turned. The team have some responsibilities to carry out."

Bayern resume Bundesliga action against Freiburg on Saturday.