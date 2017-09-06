I'll probably be having dinner! - Nadal may be distracted during Federer semi

Roger Federer v Juan Martin del Potro will attract many interested eyes at the US Open, but a hungry Rafael Nadal may not be one of them.

Rafael Nadal would relish the chance to finally lock horns with Roger Federer at the US Open, though he jokingly conceded that watching the Swiss maestro's semi-final with Juan Martin del Potro may not take precedence over his dinner plans.

World number one Nadal coasted into the last four at Flushing Meadows with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 battering of teenager Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Bizarrely, Nadal has never faced Federer at the US Open during their storied and lengthy rivalry, but if Federer can defeat Del Potro in their last-four contest they will finally meet in New York.

Nadal plans to be an interested spectator, but not at the expense of refuelling after his victory over Rublev.

When asked on court what he will be doing during the match, Nadal replied: "I'm going to be having dinner probably!

"In Spain we have a late dinner. They play at nine, so it's a little bit [clashing with] our time for dinner.

"Of course, it's a match I want to see. Two great players, it will be a great show, I'll be waiting for that semi-final match with Roger or Juan Martin.

"It's going to be very difficult. The energy of this court is very special, I'm looking for again a magic evening."

On the prospect of facing Federer should he beat Del Potro, Nadal added: "It's something a little bit strange that we never played here.

"We played a lot of times in all the important events. I think it will be more special if it can happen in a final, but it's not possible this year, so we'll come back next year and try to make it happen."

Rublev, 19, described Nadal as an idol prior to their quarter-final contest, a compliment the 31-year-old says is the peril of being one of the elder statesmen on the ATP Tour.

"It happened to me when I was 18, 17, 16 - players I was admiring them a lot from home on the TV," he said.

"That's the negative part of being old! But at the same time it's great to have a new generation coming through. Andrey is one of those. I wish him all the best."