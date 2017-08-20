We'll shock Lobi Stars in Markudi, says El Kanemi Warriors' Isiaka

The Borno Army are bidding to clinch a continent spot and the midfielder believes they can upset the Pride of Benue to edge closer

El Kanemi Warriors' Olawale Isiaka believes his side has what it takes to shock Lobi Stars and step up their continental spot pursuit on Sunday.

With the Pride of Benue pushing away from the relegation places, the Ladan Bosso's midfielder insists they can get maximum points at the Aper Aku Stadium.

"We [El Kanemi Warriors] are looking set for the match against Lobi Stars on Sunday," Isiaka told Goal.

“It is certainly going to be a good match for both sides but we are really desperate to get a win in Markudi and I believe we have all it takes to get a victory.

"We are still hoping to qualify for the continental this season and this is a chance for us to give our best to w​in.

"They are surely going to come out strong but we have studied them well and I have no worries at all about the match as we have our plans to shock them."