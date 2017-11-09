'If you love football, you love to watch Messi' - Wenger delighted Barcelona star will grace World Cup

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says “if you love football, you love to watch Lionel Messi”, with the Barcelona superstar heading to next summer’s World Cup.

It appeared at one stage as though the 2018 showpiece in Russia would take place without an all-time great taking to the field.

Argentina 5/6 to beat Russia

Messi, though, ended Argentina’s qualification campaign at his talismanic best, with a timely hat-trick against Ecuador carrying the 2014 runners-up through.

Wenger is delighted for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with South America once again proving to be the toughest of sections to progress from.

The Gunners boss told Arsenal Player: “I’m personally very happy [to see Messi go to the World Cup].

“If you love football, you love to watch Messi. If you love football, you love Argentina as well.

Arsene Wenger Lionel Messi World Cup More