'Lucky' Neureuther benefits from Ryding's woe

Dave Ryding was aiming to become the first British skier to win an alpine skiing World Cup race, but he made a costly mistake.

Felix Neureuther considered himself "lucky" to claim victory in the season-opening men's World Cup slalom following Dave Ryding's costly error.

The German took the honours in Finland, his 11th in the discipline, after Ryding skied out of his second run to spoil his shot at history.

Ryding was seeking to become the first British skier to win an alpine skiing World Cup race and looked primed to do so after posting a leading time of 50.29seconds in the first run.

With Neureuther 0.14secs back, Ryding further increased his lead before a mistake at a turn saw his hopes evaporate as he failed to finish.

There were no such worries for Neureuther, who kept his cool to edge out Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and Sweden's Mattias Hargin.

"I have been very lucky that Dave went out. He was extremely fast," said Neureuther, whose wife gave birth to their first child last month.

"Winning my first race being a father makes it even more special."