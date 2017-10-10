'Lukaku is fit' - Belgium to risk Man Utd wrath following Fellaini blow

Romelu Lukaku has been declared “fit” by Belgium, but Manchester United will be sweating on his possible involvement in World Cup qualifying action.

The £75 million striker was forced to sit out a meeting with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday as he nursed an ankle complaint.

With a crucial domestic fixture against Liverpool approaching, United boss Jose Mourinho would have been hoping for a positive update on the 24-year-old.

He has now got one, but has also seen Belgium coach Roberto Martinez suggest that he could be used against Cyprus on Tuesday.

The former Everton manager told reporters: “Romelu Lukaku is fit. We are in touch with Man United’s medical team. I haven’t received a phone call from Jose Mourinho as yet.”

While they have nursed one United star back to fitness, Belgium have seen another laid low while away on international duty.

Marouane Fellaini lasted just 29 minutes against Bosnia before being forced off with a knee complaint.

