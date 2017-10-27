Ibrahimovic - I'm returning to to win the Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a return to action with Manchester United and is determined to win the Premier League, declaring: "I have come back to finish what I started."

Ibrahimovic helped Untied to Community Shield, Europa League and EFL Cup glory in his first season in Manchester but a serious knee ligament injury cut short an impressive campaign before the 36-year-old became a free agent.

After convincing manager Jose Mourinho and United's hierarchy of his ability to return to full fitness, however, Ibrahimovic has returned on a one-year deal and the Swedish striker only has one thing on his mind.

"I said I have come back to finish what I started," Ibrahimovic - tipped for a December comeback - told Sky Sports, with United second and five points adrift of leaders Manchester City heading into Saturday's visit of Tottenham.

"Everything I built up in the first season - obviously we won the three trophies - the ending for me was not the ending I wanted, or nobody wanted, especially after how the season went.

"The target is the Premier League. That is my target to finish.

"Everything I started in the first season, we will finish in the second one."

Former Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Barcelona star Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions in 2016-17 but the injury sustained against Anderlecht in April cost him his involvement in the Europa League final and also raised doubts over Ibrahimovic's future in the game.

"In that moment when it happened, it was easier for me to say that I would come back because then I had a challenge," added Ibrahimovic.