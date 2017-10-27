Ibrahimovic: I'm back to win the Premier League!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a return to action with Manchester United and is determined to win the Premier League, declaring: "I have come back to finish what I started."

Ibrahimovic helped Untied to Community Shield, Europa League and EFL Cup glory in his first season in Manchester but a serious knee ligament injury cut short an impressive campaign before the 36-year-old became a free agent.

After convincing manager Jose Mourinho and United's hierarchy of his ability to return to full fitness, Ibrahimovic has returned on a one-year deal and the Swedish striker only has one thing on his mind.

"I said I have come back to finish what I started," Ibrahimovic - tipped for a December comeback - told Sky Sports , with United second and five points adrift of leaders Manchester City heading into Saturday's visit of Tottenham.

"Everything I built up in the first season - obviously we won the three trophies - the ending for me was not the ending I wanted, or nobody wanted, especially after how the season went.

