'I’m going to try to create a different culture': Chris Coleman plots his great escape at Sunderland

Chris Coleman blows out his cheeks. “My memories of Sunderland?” he says. “Roker Park. I used to love playing there. Most managers have played football in their career and you remember things and I remember thinking, ‘Phwoar, this mob at Sunderland!’

“The backing the fans gave the team, especially when the team is showing something, that stands out. As soon as the word Sunderland was mentioned to me, I did not think, “We are bottom of the championship and been relegated, I just thought, ‘That is a big, big football club.’

“Instinctively I said yes.”

Sunderland felt alive as Coleman spoke at his official unveiling as the club’s new manager. It was hard not to feel the contrast to the moribund days of David Moyes (who preceded the similarly disastrous Simon Grayson). Then it felt like Sunderland were slipping slowly into the abyss. They still might, but Coleman at least was throwing punches.

The language felt more akin to when Niall Quinn breathed life through the club’s corridors. Coleman could not have pressed many more buttons in his attempt to galvanise supporters.

“This will possibly be the biggest club I will ever manage,” he said. “There aren't many clubs in the Premier League as big as Sunderland. If it’s not me, someone else will do it here, I hope to God it’s me.”

There was honesty: “It’s a daunting task” he said several times. He spoke of commitment: “If I wasn't committed I wouldn't move my wife and two young children up here.” He spoke of building a new culture and he said what Sunderland’s fans have needed to hear for some time.

“If you're pretending to give your best, that’s unforgivable. We need to get the supporters back with us and marching with us.”

There was energy and there was pride and there has not been an awful lot of that at the Stadium of Light since Sam Allardyce took the England job in the summer of 2016. Then Sunderland were a Premier League club and when Moyes arrived he spent £30m. Nonetheless, he failed to offer due diligence and gave the impression - which he confirmed when he joined West Ham - that he regretted taking over at Sunderland.