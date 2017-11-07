I'm happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk may have seen a move to Liverpool collapse in pre-season, but he insists he is happy at the club.

The Netherlands international was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga as Liverpool made no secret of their desire to sign him.

The Reds were forced into an apology regarding their pursuit and appeared to pull out of the race to sign him, but that did not stop Van Dijk handing in a transfer request in early August.

Southampton continued to insist that they were not interested in selling their prized asset and he ultimately remained after the transfer window closed.

He played his first game of the season on September 16 and has played another five Premier League fixtures since, certain that he is giving his all and content with life at the club.

"Firstly, I don't think it's appropriate to comment on anything that happened before," the 26-year-old is quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

"But I am giving 100 per cent for the club. I work hard every day, I help my team-mates, I'm positive and I want to win every game.

"I am happy and that's the most important thing, so we will just see what happens."