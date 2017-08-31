I'm just chilling at home - Mustafi's father and agent rules out deadline-day move

There seems little chance of Shkodran Mustafi leaving Arsenal in this transfer window as his agent plans on a relaxing deadline day at home.

On a day of frantic transfer activity, one man who will not be concerning himself with any deadline-day business is the father and agent of Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi.

The Germany international had been linked with a move away from the Gunners just a year after joining from Valencia, with Inter Milan and West Brom reported to be interested.

But his father and representative Kujtim Mustafi looked to lay those rumours to rest by insisting he would spend the final day of the Premier League transfer window kicking back at home.

"I am his agent and I'm sitting here chilling at home. Nothing will happen today, " he said in quotes reported on Thursday by Fussballtransfers.com.

Uncertainty shrouds the future of several Arsenal players, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appearing set to join Liverpool, while Alexis Sanchez remains a target for Manchester City.