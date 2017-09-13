I'm not gunning for Ancelotti's job - Nagelsmann

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann said his remarks about one day coaching Bayern Munich "had no current reference".

Julian Nagelsmann has moved to distance himself from comments he made about managing Bayern Munich in the future, saying the remarks "had no current reference".

The Hoffenheim coach prompted speculation that he could succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena by telling Eurosport that his family were moving to Munich and that the city is important to him.

However, speaking ahead of Hoffenheim's Europa League clash with Braga, he made it clear that he was not seeking to undermine Ancelotti.

"The topic had bigger impact than I wanted," said Nagelsmann. "Unfortunately the interview has made waves, also regarding my colleague Carlo Ancelotti for whom I have great respect.

"He has more trophies in his cupboard than I have underpants. I've sent Carlo a text to explain how I meant what I've said.

"With that the issue is ticked off."

Nagelsmann's side inflicted Bayern's first defeat of the season on Saturday, when Mark Uth scored both goals in a 2-0 victory for Hoffenheim.

The Bundesliga table after three games shows Bayern in sixth place, while Hoffenheim are up in second, and Nagelsmann insisted he is not making plans to move clubs anytime soon.

"The interview had no current reference," he said. "It was about visions and the planning of my life's future. I have always pointed out that it is my dream to manage a world-class club.

"These were open-minded and honest answers. I want to maintain this style. It was no candidature."