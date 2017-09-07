I'm not Monaco's new Mbappe, insists Keita Balde

After agreeing a €30 million move from Lazio, the 22-year-old says he has a different style to the 18-year-old, who left for Paris Saint-Germain

Keita Balde has stressed he is not arriving at Monaco as a direct replacement for Kylian Mbappe and hopes to be judged on his own qualities rather than being compared to their former star.

Keita swapped Lazio for Ligue 1 in the closing days of the transfer window for a reported fee of €30 million, signing a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old Senegal international, a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, enjoyed a prosperous four years in Rome before moving to Monaco – snubbing advances from Juventus and Inter.

He arrived at Stade Louis II in the days before Mbappe's protracted departure for Paris Saint-Germain, but insists he is not there to fill the void left by the 18-year-old, who scored 26 in 44 games in all competitions for Monaco last term.

"I do not know Kylian Mbappe personally but I know he is a very good player," the forward said at media conference on Thursday.

"I am not here to replace him. He has his style of play and I have mine."

Keita could make his Monaco debut this weekend when Leonardo Jardim's side travel to neighbours Nice on Saturday.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is set for his first appearance for PSG, having been named in the squad for Friday's clash against Metz.