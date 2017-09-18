I'm working for SA Rugby, not Twitter! - Coetzee brushes off social media backlash

Allister Coetzee has little time for his detractors after South Africa suffered a record defeat to the All Blacks.

South Africa head coach Allister Coetzee remained defiant amid fierce criticism in the wake of Saturday's hammering at the hands of New Zealand.

The Springboks were blown away 57-0, conceding eight tries en route to their heaviest defeat to the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship meeting in Albany.

Coetzee, whose record as coach reads nine wins, nine defeats and a draw from 19 Tests since he took over in April 2016, has little time for any South Africa supporters calling for him to be relieved of his duties.

"Well, one loss doesn't define this team," he said in quotes reported by IOL. "There is still a lot of belief in this team, and still a lot of belief in myself and the plan that we are going to go forward with.

"There is a process that we are following, and you know, I couldn't care what Twitter says – I'm working for SA Rugby, not for Twitter!

"And we are really moving in the right direction. The next step is Australia [on September 30], and we are not worried about New Zealand.

"We will get to the New Zealand week when we are playing New Zealand at Newlands.

"This doesn't push us back at all. In my book, it's still a massive progression. This is the only Test we've lost so far [this year] – we've won five from seven, and drew against Australia."