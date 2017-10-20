'Magician' Conte claims he predicted Chelsea's struggles

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has joked that he is a "magician" having predicted his side would struggle to defend their Premier League campaign back in August.

The Blues are going through something an injury crisis, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater among those ruled out for Saturday's clash with Watford.

Conte's side have not won in three matches since beating Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in September, but the former Juventus boss is hoping he can rise to the challenge of bridging the gaps to the Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League table.

“I was a magician to anticipate it," Conte said with a curious smile. "Honestly, [puffs cheeks] I think to anticipate some difficult situations is not for all. But, for sure, you hope. You hope you won't have problems in your season.

"But, I repeat, I stay here to work. I stay here to put all myself into this club, for the fans and the players. Me and my staff. But for sure I'm a person who is not afraid to face the difficulties. My history speaks very clearly on that. I fought in the relegation zone.

