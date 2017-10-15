'Man City are the best team in Europe' - Napoli's Albiol expecting Champions League goal glut

Manchester City are “the best team in Europe” and promise to put on quite a Champions League show against Napoli, says Raul Albiol.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title hopefuls have been in scintillating form this season, with their latest outing seeing them crush hapless Stoke 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Napoli 15/4 to beat Man City

They have now found the target 29 times in the English top-flight, to hit a 123-year high, while also collecting back-to-back wins and two clean sheets in Europe.

Their next outing will see them lock horns with another free-scoring side, Serie A leaders Napoli – who have 26 goals and two continental victories to their name – and World Cup winner Albiol is expecting fireworks in Manchester on Tuesday.

The Spain international told Mediaset Premium after helping Napoli to a 1-0 win over Roma: “We are happy to have won a tough game, as it’s always difficult away to Roma.

“There’s a long way to go yet, we must stay calm and focus on recovering our energy to face the best team in Europe right now, Manchester City."

Raul Albiol Napoli More