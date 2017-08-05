'Man City have the best team on paper' - Hargreaves tips Guardiola's side for title triumph

Owen Hargreaves believes Manchester City start as favourites to lift the Premier League title on paper, although he is expecting a fierce fight at the top of the table.

The former City and Manchester United midfielder is expecting an epic tussle for top-four finishes in 2017-18, with several sides in the mix.

Only one will emerge victorious, with reigning champions Chelsea another of those to have spent big this summer in an effort to hold on to their crown.

Tottenham also harbour lofty aspirations, along with regular challengers Liverpool and Arseal.

"Manchester City have the best team on paper,” ex-England internatiomal Hargreaves told the Premier League’s official website.

“It took a bit of an adjustment for Pep Guardiola but City are my favourites.

"From there down anything is possible. Chelsea were by far the best team in the league last season and I’m surprised Tottenham Hotspur haven’t done more business. They’re that close to being able to push for the title but they probably need that Gareth Bale type figure to carry them.

“I think United will be right there with [Jose] Mourinho.”

Most of the leading contenders have splashed the cash during the summer transfer window, with fresh faces brought in to aid domestic and European campaigns.

Many of the coaches in the hunt also have experience when it comes to landing league titles.

Mourinho has toasted top-flight triumphs in his second season at the helm at Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, while Guardiola has enjoyed considerable success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp took Borussia Dortmund to the top in Germany and Antonio Conte is the man currently in charge of the Premier League crown.

The battle for supremacy in 2017-18 gets underway on August 11, with Arsenal opening the new campaign at home to Leicester City.