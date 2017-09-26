'Man City are the most exciting side in Europe' - Neville hails Guardiola's side, but backs Utd to stay with them

The former Red Devils star has been impressed by goings on at the Etihad Stadium, but feels Jose Mourinho's experience will be key in title chase

Manchester City are “the most exciting side in Europe”, according to Phil Neville, but he sees Manchester United pushing them close.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in imperious form since the international break, sweeping aside all before them.

In five fixtures across Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup competition, City have plundered 22 goals.

They are, however, only top of the domestic standings on goal difference, with Neville of the opinion that Jose Mourinho’s experience will keep United in the hunt until a potentially crucial derby clash at Old Trafford on December 9.

The former Red Devils star wrote in the Class of ’92 blog for Sky Sports : “Well, after another 5-0 [over Crystal Palace] victory, you've got to say Manchester City are the most exciting side in Europe right now with the number of goals they are scoring.

“They'll obviously have bigger tests but they are absolutely sensational to watch, and the pleasing thing for Pep Guardiola is that the team are keeping clean sheets as well.

“I would say the Manchester clubs are looking the best in the Premier League right now, with City shading it over United as favourites, but the question is whether that style can win them the title, because we know Jose Mourinho can deliver it with his approach.

“City are the most exciting side in the Premier League and you wouldn't want to be playing them at the moment, but United don't have to play them until December, so Mourinho has a lot of time to assess them.

“For now United just have to keep matching their results and not get behind too far behind with their goal difference because it is looking so close this season that it could be the deciding factor.”

While United and City have been impressive going forward this season, they have also been watertight at the back.

Both teams have conceded just twice in Premier League action so far, with the respective sides of Guardiola and Mourinho now boasting the only unbeaten records in the English top-flight.