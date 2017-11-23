'Man Utd will be competing for Champions League title' - Keane shrugs off Basel setback

Manchester United will be among those “competing to win” the Champions League crown despite losing to Basel, says Roy Keane.

The Red Devils are back among the European elite this season courtesy of their Europa League triumph in 2016-17.

They have progressed positively through the group stage, but saw a 1-0 defeat on Swiss soil in their latest outing prevent them from booking a place in the last-16.

Jose Mourinho’s side still have one game left – a home date with CSKA Moscow – in which to get over that particular line and Keane believes they will kick on through the tournament once it reaches the knockout stage to challenge for the grandest of prizes.

The former United midfielder told ITV when reflecting on a disappointing reversal against Basel: "The big plus for United is that their form has been that good in the Champions League that they gave themselves room to slip up.

