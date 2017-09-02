'Man Utd have spent millions to get in order' - Moyes defends recent record

David Moyes does not consider his time at Manchester United to have been a failure as the club have spent “a few hundred million” to get things right.

The Scot has also suggested that Chelsea’s Premier League title-winning boss Antonio Conte would have struggled to keep Sunderland in the division during the 2016-17 campaign.

Moyes lasted just one season at the Stadium of Light, having previously managed just nine months as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor at Old Trafford and a year in Spain at Real Sociedad.

Despite seeing his reputation take a battering on the back of those spells, the former Everton manager believes that he has been a victim of circumstance.

Moyes told the Daily Mail: “I think Harry Redknapp got it right when he said Antonio Conte couldn't have kept up Sunderland last season.

“Look at Manchester United. It's taken them a few hundred million to get them in a good order.

“At Real Sociedad, we kept them up, we did the job we had to do there.

“The only one that looks a little bit out of sync is Sunderland. And it was probably the hardest to take. I think my record of losing two games in a row was minimal.

“I'd go back to the training ground, find a way. But last year I couldn't get it to work, and it was getting me down because I was losing. That was my first relegation and I hope it'll be my last.”

Moyes has been out of work since walking away from Sunderland on the back of their relegation.

He is, however, eager to find another post and start proving himself once again.

The 54-year-old added: “There's a sense of wanting to get it right.

“I want that winning feeling again.”