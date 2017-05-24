'Manchester United. Tonight more than ever' - Manchester United hailed after Europa League win

Manchester United are the Europa League champions.
Pogba leads Utd to emotional win
Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Jose Mourinho's men a well-deserved 2-0 victory over a young Ajax side in the final on Wednesday to confirm United's qualification for the Champions League next season.
The result comes just days after a terror attack in Manchester that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured many more, and fans took to Twitter afterwards to label United's victory a defiant one for a city in need of a lift, and to hail the side's performance.
Manchester United. Tonight more than ever.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 24, 2017
