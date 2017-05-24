Europa League

Manchester United defeat Ajax to lift the trophy

Jose Mourinho's side will play Champions League football next season

'Manchester United. Tonight more than ever' - Manchester United hailed after Europa League win

Fans took to Twitter after Jose Mourinho's men defeated Ajax 2-0 in the final of the Europa League in Sweden

Manchester United are the Europa League champions.

Pogba leads Utd to emotional win

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Jose Mourinho's men a well-deserved 2-0 victory over a young Ajax side in the final on Wednesday to confirm United's qualification for the Champions League next season.

The result comes just days after a terror attack in Manchester that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured many more, and fans took to Twitter afterwards to label United's victory a defiant one for a city in need of a lift, and to hail the side's performance.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You can post your reaction to United's win in the comments box below.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes