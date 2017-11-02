'Marmite character' Hamilton is deserving champion - Horner

Christian Horner believes personalities like four-time champion Lewis Hamilton are great for Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton is a man who splits opinion but fully deserves his fourth Formula One drivers' title, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Mercedes driver Hamilton clinched the 2017 championship in Mexico on Sunday, becoming the most successful British driver in the sport's history.

He is now three short of Michael Schumacher's seven world titles and one behind Juan Manuel Fangio, for whom this year marks the 60th anniversary of his fifth and final title.

And, while Horner concedes Hamilton's personality may not be to the liking of everyone in F1, he insists the former McLaren driver's talent is not up for debate.

"He's a very different personality to the rest of the field. He's unique in that respect," Horner told Omnisport, speaking at the launch of the new TAG Heuer Formula One Limited Edition Fangio timepiece.

"Behind the wheel he's got a sublime talent and great natural talent and he relies on that very heavily.

"I think he's done an incredible job this year and is a very deserving four-time world champion."

Horner added of Hamilton: "He's a superstar globally and I think he brings another audience to Formula One. He's a Marmite character; some people love him, some people hate him.

"But he's his own personality, he's got his own way about him, and he's absolutely entitled to do that.

"I think it's great to have characters in the sport and he is one of the sporting greats."