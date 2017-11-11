'Martial one of the best I have ever seen' - Pogba piles praise on Man Utd colleague

Anthony Martial is “one of the best players” Manchester United and France colleague Paul Pogba has ever seen.

The 21-year-old forward has been a key figure for the Red Devils this season despite seeing limited starts.

His impact from off the bench has helped to keep Jose Mourinho’s side in Premier League title contention, with six goals netted in all competitions.

Martial has also earned an international recall on the back of his exploits, with Pogba convinced that there is still more to come from a player he holds in the highest regard.

The United midfielder, who is nursing his way back from a hamstring injury, told MUTV: "I am sure as he is very good and had a great pre-season. Even during the start of the season, he helped the team a lot.

"Anthony is a big, big, big talent. He’s a talented player – one of the best players I have ever seen or trained with.

“He is still young and is going to improve. He will improve a lot and you are going to see even more of Anthony, I’m sure."

