'Mashemeji' derby venue moved back to Nyayo stadium

Kenyan Premier League match between AFC Leopards against Gor Mahia has been moved back to Nyayo Stadium.

The ‘Mashemeji derby’ set for August 27, was initially scheduled to take place at Nyayo before it was moved to Kasarani Stadium.

But Gor Mahia officials requested for the match to be moved back to Nyayo which they consider 'crowd' friendly and partly due to its central location.

Most fans were against the idea of Kasarani which holds 60,000 fans compared to Nyayo with half the capacity.

Gor Mahia will face third place Posta Rangers tomorrow on Wednesday, August 23 at Kasarani Stadium.