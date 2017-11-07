'It is maybe going too good' - Gundogan demands 'fun' City keep up record pace

Ilkay Gundogan believes Pep Guardiola has made Manchester City ‘great fun to watch’, but has warned the Premier League title favourites not to take their foot off the gas.

Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal sent City eight points clear at the top of the table and they have made the best ever start to a Premier League campaign after 11 games.

It is also Guardiola’s best league start in his managerial career and, with City also having scored 52 goals in all competitions, Gundogan has paid tribute to the former Barcelona coach.

“Maybe Pep has the biggest share of our good run. He finds solutions for every opponent and every single situation and cares about every detail. This makes everything a lot easier for us,” Gundogan told SPOX.com.

“The way we play stands out on its own: very attractive, very quick, many opportunities, many goals. Right now, it’s great fun to watch us play.”

After finishing third in the Premier League in Guardiola’s debut campaign, City have stepped up a level this season and Guardiola feels the team’s finishing has been key.

