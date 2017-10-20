'Mbappe only wanted Barcelona' - Bartomeu blamed for failed deal

Josep Maria Minguella, a former agent of Lionel Messi, has claimed that Kylian Mbappe wanted to join Barcelona during the summer and only the dithering of president Josep Maria Bartomeu meant a deal was not brokered.

Mbappe 20/1 to be CL top scorer

The 18-year-old striker, who was then with Monaco, was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, though it was Paris Saint-Germain who eventually won the race for his signature, signing him on a one-year loan deal that included a compulsory purchase option that could see him cost up to €180 million.

Barca, however, could have had him for cheaper if they had not pursued Mbappe's international team-mate Ousmane Dembele quite so extensively.

“It would have been €120 million plus €30m bonus,” Minguella, who was influential in Barca signing Diego Maradona and Rivaldo among others, told Cadena Cope. “The boy only wanted to go to Barcelona when he learned that Neymar was leaving.

"He didn’t want to go to Paris or Madrid, who have their front three, he wanted to go there and nowhere else.

Kylian Mbappe PSG More