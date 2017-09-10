'Mbappe is the new Pele' - Wenger praises exceptional PSG talent

The France international was the focal point of the young Monaco side last season and his countryman believes he can become one of the best ever

Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, hailing him as 'the new Pele'.

The France international opted for a move to the Parisian club over a host of European suitors this summer, joining on a one-year loan deal before making is €180 million switch permanent next season.

Mbappe opened his PSG account during the club's 5-1 thrashing of Metz on Friday evening, lifting Unai Emery's side to the top of the Ligue 1 table with five wins from five.

The 18-year-old's strike prompted Wenger to reiterate his belief in the extraordinary promise of Mbappe, who the Arsenal boss revealed he was close to signing for the north London club last summer.

"I think he is exceptionally intelligent, he has an exceptional character, and exceptional belief," he told beIN Sports. "I say to my friends: 'Mbappe is the new Pele'.

"He can become the best player in the world, because he as well has the charisma, the character, the belief.

"You never think you're speaking to an 18-year-old when you speak to him.

"He always gives you the impression when he gets the ball that something special can happen."

Mbappe struck 26 goals in all competitions last season as the focal point of Leonardo Jardim's Monaco side.