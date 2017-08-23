'Messi is better mate!' - Ronaldo trolled by Lukaku but was his account hacked?

A comment from Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku's Instagram account has trolled Cristiano Ronaldo, but was it posted by the man himself?

Ronaldo took to social media on Tuesday night to express his outrage at the upholding of his five-game ban for pushing a referee.

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Romelu Lukaku Instagram Comment More

He wrote in Portuguese: "One more incomprehensible decision. From injustice to injustice, they will never overthrow me.

"And as always I will come back stronger. Thank you to all who have supported me."

The 32-year-old probably didn't expect a message in the comments from Lukaku's account supporting Messi, though, with the former Everton striker's page following up on the post with the text "Messi is better mate..."

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Romelu Lukaku Instagram Comments More

The message from Lukaku's account brought a mixture of anger and confusion from United fans, where Ronaldo is still held in legendary status following his hugely successful time at Old Trafford.

Many believe the Belgian's account was hacked in a situation similar to that of the Barcelona twitter page, with hackers having taken control and announced the fake signing of Angel Di Maria from PSG.

View photos Romelu Lukaku Instagram Page Hack More

And that could well be a realistic theory, with it having emerged that Lukaku's entire 'rlukaku9' profile was taken over at one stage on Tuesday night.

The page has since returned to its previous appearance although, if indeed it was the work of hackers, the comment on Ronaldo's page remains intact.