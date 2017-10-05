'Messi gets pissed off if he's not given the ball' - Xavi

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has revealed Lionel Messi gets "pissed off" if he's not given the ball.

The duo played alongside each other in Catalunya, winning seven Liga titles together, until Spain international Xavi left for Qatari club Al Sadd in 2015.

Messi is used to getting his own way at Barca and has seen pressure on him to deliver increased since Neymar departed for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain before the 2017-18 season.

Messi 7/2 to be CL top scorer

The Argentina international has scored 11 league goals in seven outings this term, 48 per cent of the club's total haul, as Ernesto Valverde's side sit five points clear at the top of the table.

Things aren't going as smoothly for Messi on international duty, however, with Messi failing to score from open play in 2017.

Messi gfx More