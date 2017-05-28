'Messi and Ronaldo are both the best' - Figo can't choose between Barca and Madrid stars

The Portuguese legend has refused to be drawn into the debate regarding the talents of the mercurial Argentine forward and his fellow countryman

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are “both the best in the world”, according to former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo.

The Argentine and Portuguese forwards continue to set the standard when it comes to the planet’s finest footballers.

They have dominated the battle for individual awards over recent years, splitting nine Ballon d’Ors, while helping their respective teams to domestic and European honours in La Liga and the Champions League.

Figo is the latest to be quizzed on which of the iconic duo can be considered the greatest, but he has refused to be drawn into a debate with no obvious answer.

The 2001 World Player of the Year told reporters: “They are both the best in the world. It is always difficult to choose one of them and say he is the best.

“In the end Ronaldo and Messi are the ones who have been winning all the individual awards in the world of football and that says it all about their tremendous individual talent as footballers. I would never choose between them.”

Messi and Ronaldo have enjoyed another standout year in 2016-17, with the latter having one more fixture to take in.

Madrid are looking to become the first team to defend the Champions League crown in its current format, with Ronaldo already making history in the competition by breaking the 100-goal barrier.

Messi, meanwhile, plundered 54 goals over the course of the campaign for Barca, although those efforts were not enough to keep the La Liga title at Camp Nou, with Luis Enrique’s side having to make do with the consolation of Copa del Rey success.