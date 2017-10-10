'Messi still has to win a World Cup' - Infantino hoping to see Barcelona star in Russia

Lionel Messi “still has to win a World Cup” to cement his greatness, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino expects to see him in Russia.

The Barcelona superstar helped Argentina to the final in 2010, only to suffer an agonising extra-time defeat to Germany.

There have been further international setbacks since then, with Copa America failings leading him to announce his retirement at one stage.

Messi was talked back into the fold, but Argentina are now sweating on their place at a 2018 showpiece and know they must secure a positive result against Ecuador on Wednesday to give themselves hope.

Success could give an icon on the modern era another shot at the global crown, with Infantino reminding the 30-year-old that he still needs that piece of silverware in order to secure a standing alongside the likes of illustrious countryman Diego Maradona.

The FIFA supremo told La Nacion: "Messi is extraordinary.

"Messi still has to win a World Cup, we have a lot of great players who did not win the World Cup.

"What made Diego so special to football for me is that he made us all fall in love with the game, of course he also won a World Cup."

