'The Messiah' - Football reacts to Lionel Messi's Argentina heroics

Lionel Messi has one last chance to win the World Cup thanks to his heroics in Ecuador - AFP

There are worse sights to wake up to than Lionel Messi dancing through an opposition defence, and the footballing world was in awe of the Barcelona star as he carried Argentina to next summer's World Cup with a hat-trick.

There were a grand total of 243 possible scenarios going into a maddening final night of CONMEBOL qualifying, with Colombia and Argentina making it through at the expense of Peru and Chile.

Messi's Argentina fell behind after 44 seconds in Ecuador, but the great man produced his 44th career hat-trick just when his country needed him to earn them a 3-1 victory in Quito.

Incredibly, only two 'players' scored for Argentina in their final eight World Cup qualifiers: Messi, and own goal.

Critics have argued the 30-year-old needs to lead his country to tournaments success to better Diego Maradona, who lifted the World Cup in 1986 and was player of the tournament.

Cometh the hour, cometh the Messiah. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 10, 2017

Nevertheless, football fans of all stripes were paying homage to Messi's display of brilliance in a clutch situation and cherish the fact he will be in Russia for what could be his last World Cup.

Speaking after the game, Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli told a press conference: "I told the group: Messi did not owe the World Cup to Argentina, but football owed the World Cup to Messi.

"The nationality of the best player in the world is luckily Argentine.

"Football, the World Cup, could not be left (the same) without Messi. We had to play with that in mind. As a consequence of that pressure we are stronger now, this qualification will make us stronger to face the future.