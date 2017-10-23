'The moment is brilliant' – Ronaldo delighted after winning Best FIFA Men's Player award

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his delight after winning the 2016-17 Best FIFA Men's Player award on Monday in London.

The Real Madrid star took home the prize for the second year in a row, defeating fellow finalists Neymar and Lionel Messi.

It was yet another individual honour for the 32-year-old, who has managed to stay on top of the footballing world despite reaching an age where many players begin to show signs of slowing down.

"The moment is great. I feel happy. I'm 32, I win the best player in the world so I'm so glad," Ronaldo said.

"The next year I don't know what's going to happen. I just try to focus on the moment — the moment is brilliant. I'm glad."

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid More

Ronaldo led Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double in 2016-17, and his goal is to do it all over again in 2017-18.