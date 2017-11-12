'Monster' Iain Henderson's bulldozing of Eben Etzebeth summed up brilliance of Ireland
It was difficult to know to what extent this shellacking was the result of Irish brilliance, and to what extent Springbok ineptitude. But if there was one moment that summed up a truly one-sided evening in Dublin it was the sight of South Africa’s totemic captain Eben Etzebeth bouncing off a rampaging Iain Henderson midway through the first half.
Etzebeth, a former IRB World Player of the Year nominee, is one of South Africa’s truly world-class players; a huge figure in every sense. But Henderson – four months Etzebeth’s junior at just 25 years of age – simply dropped his right shoulder and blasted straight through nearly 19 stones of prime Springbok.
“When he was coming through we didn’t call him ‘man-child’ for nothing,” grinned Henderson’s second-row partner Devin Toner afterwards. “He’s a monster in the gym and he’s a monster on the pitch. It’s great to see him turning into the player he can be.”
Henderson has always had massive amounts of raw potential. Like an Irish version of Joe Launchbury – big, mobile, with excellent handling skills – in his early days it was difficult to know whether the Ulsterman could have a bigger impact at six or in the second row.
With the trend now for locks who can carry and link play and pop up in the wider channels, Henderson has found his role and he is thriving. But for Alun Wyn Jones’ greater experience and Maro Itoje’s freakish phsyicality, the 25 year-old might even have made the Lions Test team this summer. He looks better for his touring experience, though.
Toner was the next man in after Henderson’s bulldozing of Etzebeth, and watching the replays you can see what effect the moment had on him; a brief look of surprise and then a grunt of appreciation and as he redirects the angle of his run, from where he presumed the tackle was going to be made, to where Henderson eventually ended up.
“It was unbelievable,” Toner admitted. “Especially when you have someone who is the talisman like Etzebeth; he’s their captain, he’s renowned for being the physical man on the pitch. When you see Hendy stand up to him and get the better [of him], it’s brilliant for the team and gives you a real gee-up.”
Of course, this 38-3 result – a record win for Ireland over South Africa – was not down to one man. If it was that man would have to be Jonathan Sexton who, as ever, pulled the strings with aplomb.
But no, this was a team performance. From Tadhg Furlong at tighthead, to young Jacob Stockdale – who had a fine game on his first Test appearance on home soil, scoring the final try after earlier efforts from Andrew Conway, Rhys Ruddock and Rob Herring – to Bundee Aki making his debut at 12.
“I don't think anyone was surprised with the synergy there,” Joe Schmidt remarked of Aki’s partnership with Robbie Henshaw in the midfield. “Bundee's a very calm character in training during the week. He's quiet. But he brings a fair amount of experience. There were some smashing tackles.”
Allister Coetzee, South Africa’s coach, was left bemoaning the “Jekyll and Hyde” nature of his team, who lost by just one point to New Zealand in Newlands a month ago.
Francois Louw, the Bath flanker, said player migration and changes in personnel, either through retirement or injury, were not the issue. “We have lost players, but at no stage is that an excuse,” Louw said. “Every team goes through a transition phase and I think our transition phase has come and gone. It’s time to step up. No more excuses. It’s something we need to get right. It’s Test rugby and we need to put together solid performances back to back.”
The Springboks travel to France this week hoping Dr Jekyll makes a reappearance. They should at least be buoyed by confirmation that they have won the right to host the 2023 World Cup.
The final vote takes place on Wednesday but South Africa were ranked above both Ireland and France by the evaluation commission and it would be a surprise if that advice was not heeded.
Ireland, meanwhile, with their man-child Henderson to the fore, take on Fiji in Dublin on Saturday.