'Morata good enough to replace Costa - but Chelsea need more signings!'

Graeme Le Saux believes that Alvaro Morata's quality will help Chelsea fans forget about Diego Costa as the saga regarding the latter's sale to Atletico Madrid rumbles on.

Costa proclaimed that "I must return to Atletico Madrid" in his latest statement as his divorce from Chelsea turns ugly with legal action ongoing between both parties.

Meanwhile, the Blues have begun their title defence with a 3-2 loss at home to Burnley and now face their London rivals Tottenham on Sunday. Morata scored and assisted on his full debut and Le Saux feels that his former club's new £68 million hitman will be a perfect replacement for Costa.

"When I look at his quality, he has had fantastic experiences at the clubs that he has been at," he told Goal. "He has always scored goals, his movement is excellent. He does a lot of hard work before the ball comes to him. He is always aware of what's around him.

"The timing of his run for that Willian cross [against Burnley] was great and how he kept himself onside. He got a run on the defender and it was a confident header. He has plenty of ability and attributes.

"It will have done him a world of good to get off to such a fantastic start but as for him replacing Diego Costa, it is a big task. Costa scored 20 goals last season and 20 goals three seasons ago when Chelsea won the title then as well.

"Costa is a very adaptive player who is versatile and holds the ball up well. It is a real shame to see what's happening there because he is a really good player. It is a disappointing situation to see it get to where it has.

"I think over time, Morata, if he continues to do what he did, will settle in and lead the line very well."

Morata came off the bench to make his debut against Burnely, and his impressive cameo may earn him his first start in the London derby at Wembley against Tottenham in place of the underwhelming Michy Batshuayi.

However, despite not being with the team, Costa has stolen the headlines this week after conducting an unsanctioned interview in his native Brazil. Costa has been ordered back to training so Chelsea can maintain his fitness and value but he has so far remained in the country of his birth.

Le Saux made 192 appearances for Chelsea and thinks that these situations aren't uncommon. He also believes Chelsea's players can put Costa's situation out of their minds and aim for three points on Sunday.

"I think it goes all the way back to last Christmas when he tried to leave then," Le Saux added. "I thought that the club, manager and players handled that situation really well because they managed to not let it detract from what they were doing in the league and not affect anyone.

