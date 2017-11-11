'Morata more like Kane than troublemaker Diego Costa'

Carlton Cole has been impressed with Alvaro Morata’s start to life at Chelsea and thinks the former Real Madrid forward shows his steely determination through his facial expressions.

Morata's goal against Manchester United last time out was his eighth of the season and he appears to have adapted quickly to the Premier League following a £60 million summer move from Real Madrid.

Cole knows all about life at Stamford Bridge having made 31 appearances for the Blues after coming through the club’s academy system. The former England international has been watching Morata closely this term and believes that he has what it takes to make a big impact after being charged with the task of succeeding two-time Premier League title winner Diego Costa.

“Morata is very different to Diego Costa,” Cole told Goal. “Costa was a troublemaker on the field, he had scandal about him. You look at him and you think, this guy wants trouble, footballing wise, or he wanted to get in the defender's head.

“With Morata, you just have to look in his eyes. He is so determined when you look at him. When the camera is on his face, you see that this guy wants to do well. He wants to prove to people what he is all about and what he can bring to the game.

“I was surprised to see his pace, I didn’t know he was that quick, great technique and his finishing skills are on point. The same as Harry Kane really. Kane is surprisingly quick. Morata’s goal against Stoke City was like that [Hernan] Crespo goal in the Champions League final with AC Milan against Liverpool.

