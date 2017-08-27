'We need it more' - Rivers United's Austine aims Plateau United upset

The Pride of Rivers are faced with the prospect of crashing out of the topflight and the captain insisted they need the victory than the log leaders

Rivers United's Festus Austine highlights the importance of Sunday's league encounter against Plateau United, tagging it a must-win.

The Pride of Rivers had survived Enyimba test with a 2-1 win to ease their relegation fears and the captain believes they can stun the league leaders at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

"We are very aware that Plateau United wants to win the league title and that they are also a good team," Austine told Goal.

"But we are also hoping to escape relegation and fully aware of what's at stake and want to win our remaining games to stay up.

"The game against Plateau is very important to us. And we need the three points more than they [Plateau United] do, even though we know it is going to be difficult, we still give our all.

"We want to assure our fans that we will not disappoint them and promise to do everything within our strength to keep the team in the NPFL next season," he concluded.