'The most bizarre thing I've ever seen' - Celtic Park is Gangsta's Paradise for Coolio

The random appearance of the '90s cult hero sparked Twitter mayhem in Glasgow

Celtic supporters witnessed an unusual spectacle on Saturday – and not simply because they saw their side drop rare Scottish Premiership points in a 2-2 draw with Hibs at Parkhead.

American rapper Coolio was present at the venue in the East End of Glasgow and conducted the club’s half-time draw.

He was there as a guest of Tommy Sheridan, a former Scottish Socialist Party politician, who he had met during Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and thereafter befriended.

Coolio shot to fame in 1995 when his single 'Gangsta's Paradise' reached the top of the charts in 18 different countries, including the UK and USA.

More than 20 years on, he still remains a favourite, as the Celtic Park crowd showed, although many were confused as to why he was at the game!

Coolio doing the Gangsta's Paradise Windfall Draw! Hope you are enjoying the game, @Coolio! pic.twitter.com/Q0s2h51OUt — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) September 30, 2017

This is THEE single most bizarre thing I have ever seen. Coolio. Is at Celtic Park. With Tommy Sheridan. Tommy Sheridan. Why? For what reason? How do they know each other? How did this come about? I need a lie down. pic.twitter.com/MBBYik3Rt4 — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) September 30, 2017

The bold yin Coolio has at last visited Paradise and he loved it @Coolio thought the fans were superb #HH #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wa82OD3WgT — Tommy Sheridan (@citizentommy) September 30, 2017

Tommy Sheridan and coolio at parkhead ?!?! pic.twitter.com/BgxElanlJR — Kyle McGrath (@kylemcgrath94) September 30, 2017

Only at Celtic Park would you find Tommy Sheridan & Coolio pic.twitter.com/aScNrdHvaL — Fitzy (@Fitzy_07) September 30, 2017

A double from Calum McGregor helped Celtic escape from a 2-1 deficit, with John McGinn having scored twice for the visitors.

The draw means that the Hoops are top of the Premiership table ahead of Aberdeen only on goal difference.