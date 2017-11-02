'Mourinho always plays to win' - Gudjohnsen refutes claims Man Utd boss is defensive

Jose Mourinho is a winner and talk of defensive methods and parking the bus at Manchester United have left Eidur Gudjohnsen bemused.

Mou's Reds 21/10 to beat Chelsea

Despite leading the Red Devils to three trophies in his first season at the helm and forcing them into Premier League title contention this term, the Portuguese continues to face criticism.

He has been accused of being too conservative in big games, with a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in October held up as a perfect example of that mindset. Some narrow victories since then have done little to change the opinion of some.

Gudjohnsen, though, insists that a manager he enjoyed considerable success with at Chelsea always sets out to win and merely favours the best tactics to get over the line.

The 39-year-old forward, who announced his retirement from football in September, told the Daily Mail on Mourinho’s approach to heavyweight encounters: “When we worked together there was no difference whatsoever.

“We always set up the same way, we always played the same way.

“He is not the type that goes out not to lose, he always goes out to win.

Eidur Gudjohnsen Jose Mourinho methods More