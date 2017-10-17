'Mourinho yet to embrace Man Utd way' - Yorke says Ferguson thrived by playing to win

The former striker believes the current boss at Old Trafford remains more conservative than an iconic predecessor, with a different approach taken

Jose Mourinho is yet to embrace “the Manchester United way” which made Sir Alex Ferguson so successful, according to Dwight Yorke.

Having enjoyed an era of unprecedented success under their iconic former boss, the Red Devils have grown accustomed to winning in a certain manner.

They have, however, had to rebuild in the wake of Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with Mourinho the third man to be handed the reins on a permanent basis.

His approach is markedly different to that of a legendary predecessor, with the Portuguese often prepared to sacrifice style for substance.

Former United striker Yorke told beIN SPORTS on those contrasting philosophies after seeing the Red Devils grind out a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in their last outing: "Sir Alex Ferguson was a different manager [to Mourinho], he understood the Manchester United way of playing.

"He instilled a lot of confidence in us and made us feel that we could go to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal back in the day and overturn them, not just go there and get a draw but to go there and win a game.

"So we were pretty confident whether we were playing at home or away. We had a winning mentality to go to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal and certainly get a result.

"So Sir Alex Ferguson’s approach to games was a winning attitude and a winning mentality and that’s how we approached it back then."

Yorke formed part of United’s Treble-winning team under Ferguson in 1999, with belief and confidence carrying that side a long way.

Mourinho collected three trophies in his first season at the helm, but is still working to restore domestic dominance in the Premier League.

He has overseen an unbeaten start to the 2017-18 campaign, but stalemate at Anfield has left the Red Devils two points adrift of arch-rivals Manchester City in the title race.