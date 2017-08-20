'We needed to qualify for CHAN' - Nigeria hero Ezenwa delighted with Benin Republic win

Salisu Yusuf's men have qualified for next year competition in Kenya and the captain admits they were determined to subdue their visitors in Kano

Nigeria B captain, Ikechukwu Ezenwa says his side's determination inspired their qualification to 2018 African Nations Championship in Kenya.

The Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium to seal a 2-1 aggregate win over their west African foes in Kano on Saturday.

"It was not an easy game but first of all, we need to thank God for the great victory," Ezenwa said after the game.

"We planned for it because when we lost in Benin it was not a thing of joy to us. We needed to qualify for CHAN and we came back putting everything behind us and now we glad we made the people of Kano and Nigerians proud.

"I knew I was going to catch the penalty because I believed myself. He was lucky to score in the first leg in Benin but this time around, I told him - I will not let him score. And when he played the penalty, I made the right decision."