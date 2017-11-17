'It would be negligent not to try to sign Origi' - Wolfsburg want Liverpool striker on permanent deal

The Reds striker has impressed on loan with the Bundesliga club and has convinced them they want to keep him for the long term

Divock Origi's bright start to the season with Wolfsburg has persuaded the club to try to sign him on a permanent deal, according to sporting director Olaf Rebbe.

The 22-year-old is on loan at the Bundesliga side from Liverpool and has already scored four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.

The Belgium international has become a first-team regular with the Bundesliga club, and Rebbe, who previously hailed Origi as an "extraordinary forward", insists they have a responsibility to try to sign him.

"It would be negligent of us not to try," Rebbe told Kicker. "[His bright start] makes it more difficult for us.

"[We're] proud that we were able to convince Divock to join. He feels good here, and we are working on everything else."

Origi's contract at Liverpool expires in 2019, but the Belgium international has already suggested he could stay at the Volkswagen Arena.

"It's a nice club and I am having a good time," he told Bild earlier this month. "I can grow here. And you can never rule anything out in football."

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille after impressing at the 2014 World Cup with Belgium and has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for the Reds so far.