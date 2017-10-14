'You never can tell what tomorrow holds' - Udoh on Enyimba future

The People’s Elephant’s skipper gave hints he might make a move away from the Peoples' Elephants before the commencement of the new season

Mfon Udoh says even though he is an Enyimba player he still cannot guarantee his stay at the club for another season.

Udoh was in good form when he got injured on national duty and, thus, missed out on a place in the CHAN qualifiers with Benin Republic and subsequently the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The former Akwa United forward, '90 percent alright', is however keeping his options open ahead of the 2017-18 season.

“I thank God I am gradually getting back to shape. The injury I got towards the end of the season was very disappointing. It ruled me out quite early and when I was having a good run of form. It was sustained while on national team assignment. I am a lot better now.

“I can say I am more than 90 percent alright now. I am looking forward to the new season with high expectations that it will be better than last season.

“I am a player of Enyimba but you never can tell what tomorrow holds. We are yet to resume for the new season but I trust the club to come up with decent preparations that will make the team better than last season.” He added.