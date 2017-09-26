'Neymar is the best one-on-one player in the world' - Kimmich ready for test against €222m forward

Joshua Kimmich considers Neymar to be “the best one-on-one player in the world”, but is looking forward to facing him when Bayern Munich take on Paris Saint-Germain.
Two European heavyweights are preparing to lock horns at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
PSG are set to welcome Neymar back into their fold for the crunch clash, with the Brazilian having been forced to sit out a 0-0 draw with Montpellier on Saturday with a slight knock.
He is likely to come face-to-face with Kimmich at some stage in midweek, and the Bayern defender is relishing the challenge of pitting his wits against one of the best in the business.
The 22-year-old Germany international told Bild when asked if he was concerned about having to shackle the €222 million forward: “No! I’m happy.
“Neymar is the best one-on-one player in the world, so you can only look forward to it.
“For such games you train every day. It’s why you become a footballer, so you can play against the best in the Champions League.”
While Kimmich remains upbeat heading into a crucial continental encounter, he admits that Bayern as a collective are struggling to take any positives from their 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg last time out — a game which saw them surrender a two-goal lead at the Allianz Arena.
He added: “The Wolfsburg game does not give us much confidence. We were sluggish, not good enough in every area. We must use the time [between games] to recover and recharge our batteries.”
PSG and Neymar will be hoping to exploit similar frailties when they welcome Bayern to the French capital, with the Ligue 1 giants seeking to build on a 5-0 mauling of Celtic in their Champions League opener.