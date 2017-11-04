'Neymar great for Ligue 1' - Reynet a fan of €222m deal and Mbappe's PSG switch

Neymar’s €222 million transfer and Kylian Mbappe’s switch to Paris Saint-Germain are “great for Ligue 1”, according to Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet.

Having seen the French top-flight crown wrestled away by Monaco in 2016-17, PSG spent the summer embarking on an elaborate recruitment drive in an effort to climb back to the summit.

A record-breaking agreement for Neymar saw the Brazilian arrive from Barcelona, while exciting teenage talent Mbappe was acquired in a deal which will eventually cost €180m.

PSG’s business has not been universally well received, amid accusations of flouting Financial Fair Play regulations, but Reynet considers the attention they have generated to be healthy for French football.

“It's very positive,” he told Goal.

“We all know Neymar, he is one of the three best players in the world.

