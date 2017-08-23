'It would be nice to get Real Madrid!' - Celtic stars excited for Champions League draw

The Scottish champions are hoping to come up against the European elite when the draw is made on Thursday

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but claims his side's fans are '"sick of getting Barcelona".

Brendan Rodgers' men qualified for the group stage of the competition following an 8-4 aggregate win over Astana, with Griffiths scoring Celtic's third goal in their 4-3 second-leg defeat on Tuesday.

The Scottish champions will now be entered into Thursday's draw, where they will discover their group-stage opposition.

Speaking ahead of the event, Griffiths claims Celtic are hoping for a tough tie, though he is not in favour of being grouped with Barcelona, who the club have been drawn with three times in the past five years.

"You wouldn't mind one of the big guns: Real Madrid, PSG, one of those," he said.

"Every Celtic fan is sick of getting Barcelona, so we'll try to avoid them. But we're back in the big time."

Celtic finished bottom of a group topped by Barca in 2016-17, and were drawn against the Camp Nou side in 2013, 2012, 2008 and 2004, winning just once.

And, though Celtic team-mate James Forrest is not keen on facing the Catalan club again, he would also like to test himself against the best that Europe has to offer.

"We're looking forward to the draw on Thursday," he said. "We've had Barcelona a couple of times in the last few years, it would be nice to get Real Madrid.

"With the away crowd that we get and the fans we take away from home... it's going to be six games to look forward to — the full squad and the staff will be buzzing."