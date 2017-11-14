'We are Nigeria' – Twitter reacts to Super Eagles dismantling of Argentina

The west African outfit came back from two goals down to secure a stunning victory over Jorge Sampaoli's men at the Krasnodar Stadium

Football enthusiasts are buzzing across social media after Nigeria sealed an emphatic 4-2 win over Argentina in Tuesday’s friendly encounter.

Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero put La Albiceleste ahead with their strikes in the 27th and 36th minute before Kelechi Iheancho pulled one back for Gernot Rohr’s men at the death of the first half.

Nigeria 150/1 to win World Cup

Seven minutes after the restart of the encounter, Alex Iwobi drew both sides level followed by Brian Idowu’s debut goal for the Super Eagles.

Alex Iwobi later doubled his efforts with a cool finish in the 73rd minute doing a nutmeg on Barcelona’s Javier Mascherano.

And the win has left fans buzzing after the Super Eagles started their preparation for next year's World Cup in Russia on a high.