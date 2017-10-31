'A night you never forget' - Roma hero El Shaarawy delights in sinking Chelsea

The Italy international inspired his side's 3-0 win over the Blues that leaves the Serie A side in charge of their Champions League group

Roma's two-goal hero Stephan El Shaarawy hailed the rampant 3-0 Champions League win over Chelsea as "the kind of night you never forget".

Eusebio Di Francesco's men played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge in Group C two weeks ago but ran away with the return clash to replace the Premier League champions at the top of the standings on Tuesday.

El Shaarawy headed into the match on the back of a spectacular winning goal against Bologna last Saturday and he produced another one for the highlights reel – lashing past Thibaut Courtois first time from 25 yards after 39 seconds.

An error from Antonio Rudiger on his return to Roma allowed El Shaarawy to make it 2-0 and the hosts seldom looked back from that point.

"It's the kind of night that you never forget, for the rest of your life," he told Roma's official website.