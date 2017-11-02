'Nightmare at Wembley' - Spanish press react to Tottenham's thrashing of Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been forced to play down talk of a crisis at Real Madrid after the European champions were trounced 3-1 at Wembley but the Spanish press have certainly not minced their words.

'Pesadilla en Wembley' (Nightmare at Wembley), runs Madrid-based newspaper AS, with a picture of Real goalkeeper Kiko Casilla sprawled on the ground, Sergio Ramos venting his frustration and Harry Kane wheeling away in celebration.

Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in this year's Champions League, and 111th overall, but it was merely a consolation effort - 'El gol de Cristiano maquillo el resultado', says AS - as his side were outplayed on their first ever appearance at the home of English football.

Defeat leaves Real second in Group H, three points behind Tottenham who will seal top spot if they win one of their last two games away to Borussia Dortmund or home to Apoel Nicosia.

Zinedine Zidane's side also trail Barcelona by eight points after 10 games in La Liga following a shock defeat by Girona at the weekend - a result that means Real have suffered their worst domestic start for five years.

"You can't always be at your best, there are good moments and bad moments," Ronaldo, who had never been on the losing side against Tottenham, including in 11 matches against the London club for Manchester United, said.

"We're relaxed. What counts is what happens at the end (of the season), not what happens now. We need to stay calm.

"We're not in the best moment, we have to accept that and keep working. We could lose three, four, five games and I still wouldn't think there's a crisis.

"We're in a bad run and we want to change things. We've got a long way to go in order to do that but I'm sure we will. Football is about winning but people forget the good things this side did a few months ago. I'm relaxed.

"I don't think it's a question of attitude. We won't hide, we'll work to turn this around."

The front page of Marca More

Marca, the other main Madrid media outlet, has opted for the exact same image for their front page but with the headline 'Saltan Todas Los Alarmas' (All The Alarms Go Off), adding that Real's crisis form in La Liga has now translated to Europe.

Zidane said before kick-off that he relished the challenge of recovering from setbacks. He could not have envisaged his side being so comprehensively outplayed, though, as Real lost for only the second time in 22 European fixtures.

"Tottenham showed better intensity, speed and punch", adds Marca, admitting Real could not live with Pochettino's dynamic young Spurs side.

Unsurprisingly, Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo took a certain amount of pleasure in Real's demise.

'Repaso' (Post Mortem), runs the headline in large letters, adding 'Los Blancos fall at Wembley with a huge crash'. El Mundo goes on to revel in the fact that first place in the group is now most likely out of Real's grasp and that a "full-blown crisis has opened up for Zidane".

The front page of Mundo Deportivo More

In the face of a bombardment of questions from the Spanish media, Zidane looked to praise Spurs rather than focus on his own side's failings.

"Ultimately we came up against a better team who put in a better performance on the night," said the Frenchman. "That's something that we have to accept.

"No, I'm not worried and I never will be worried this season, whatever is happening out on the field of play.

"It wasn't that we played badly, we had chances to draw level at 1-0 down but, as is happening recently, things just didn't go our way and the ball just didn't go in."

That didn't wash with another Catalan-based publication - Sport - whose headline 'Sin Rumbo' (Aimless) is accompanied by a picture of Ronaldo standing shellshocked as a group of Spurs players celebrate in the background.

The front page of Sport More

Spurs' European success stands in direct contrast to last season's dismal Champions League campaign, in which they were eliminated after four matches.

Argentinian Pochettino delighted in the progress made by his side, especially given the difficult draw they were handed this year.

"After last year when we were in the Champions League and we were out of the running in the group stage with two games to play, this year we're in a very difficult group with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel (Nicosia), who have shown in their performances against Borussia that they're no pushovers," he said.

"What's important for us at the moment is that we are going through a phase of consolidation, we're growing in confidence, we are starting to believe in our potential and in our qualities.

"We're able to compete now with the biggest teams on a physical and a mental level and this is preparing us very well for what's coming in the future, and in particular in order for us to achieve the goals we have.

"Those goals are always to win and to win big competitions, this is what we dream of. We're certainly moving in the right direction."

Unlike Real Madrid.